Azerbaijani manat to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Malaysian ringgits is currently 2.556 today, reflecting a 0.602% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.131% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 2.566 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.536 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.