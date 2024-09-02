Azerbaijani manat to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Mexican pesos is currently 11.550 today, reflecting a -0.438% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 2.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.695 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 11.280 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.