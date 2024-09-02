Azerbaijani manat to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.990 today, reflecting a -0.811% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.334% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 9.070 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 8.943 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.