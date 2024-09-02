Azerbaijani manat to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Macedonian denars is currently 32.685 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.908% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 32.726 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 32.391 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.581% increase in value.