Azerbaijani manat to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Malagasy ariaries is currently 2,676.760 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 2,688.640 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,672.610 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.333% increase in value.