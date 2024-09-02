Azerbaijani manat to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Kyrgystani soms is currently 50.101 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.383% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 50.294 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 49.909 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.