Azerbaijani manat to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Kenyan shillings is currently 75.733 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 75.905 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 75.685 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.