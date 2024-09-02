Azerbaijani manat to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Japanese yen is currently 86.355 today, reflecting a 0.441% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.971% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 86.355 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 84.622 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.592% increase in value.