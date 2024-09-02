Azerbaijani manat to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.417 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.417 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.417 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.092% increase in value.