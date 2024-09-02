Azerbaijani manat to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Icelandic krónas is currently 81.226 today, reflecting a -0.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 81.388 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 80.260 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.