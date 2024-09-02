Azerbaijani manat to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 9,131.010 today, reflecting a 0.453% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.548% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 9,138.360 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 9,057.740 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.