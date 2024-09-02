Azerbaijani manat to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Hungarian forints is currently 208.478 today, reflecting a -0.309% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.206% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 209.205 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 206.629 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.340% increase in value.