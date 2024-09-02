Azerbaijani manat to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Honduran lempiras is currently 14.581 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.156% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 14.618 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 14.525 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.565% increase in value.