Azerbaijani manat to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Hong Kong dollars is currently 4.586 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.591 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 4.583 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.089% decrease in value.