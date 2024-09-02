Azerbaijani manat to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Guinean francs is currently 5,073.760 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 5,076.080 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5,032.490 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.667% decrease in value.