Azerbaijani manat to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Gambian dalasis is currently 41.297 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 41.460 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 40.713 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.426% increase in value.