Azerbaijani manat to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Georgian laris is currently 1.581 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.388% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 1.589 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.580 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.