Azerbaijani manat to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Fijian dollars is currently 1.305 today, reflecting a 0.555% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.314 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.297 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.