Azerbaijani manat to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Euros is currently 0.531 today, reflecting a -0.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.889% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.533 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.526 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.