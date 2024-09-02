Azerbaijani manat to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Algerian dinars is currently 78.681 today, reflecting a 0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 78.974 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 78.562 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.230% decrease in value.