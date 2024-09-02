Azerbaijani manat to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Dominican pesos is currently 35.092 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 35.134 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 35.034 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.