Azerbaijani manat to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Djiboutian francs is currently 104.572 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.076% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 104.706 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 104.497 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.178% decrease in value.