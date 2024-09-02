Azerbaijani manat to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Chilean pesos is currently 537.136 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 540.592 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 532.429 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.