Azerbaijani manat to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Belize dollars is currently 1.176 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.177 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.176 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.