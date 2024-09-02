Azerbaijani manat to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Botswanan pulas is currently 7.837 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.134% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 7.847 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7.793 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.533% increase in value.