Azerbaijani manat to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Brazilian reais is currently 3.301 today, reflecting a 0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 2.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 3.334 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.227 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.856% decrease in value.