Azerbaijani manat to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Bulgarian levs is currently 1.039 today, reflecting a -0.136% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.961% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1.041 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.029 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.