Azerbaijani manat to Aruban florins exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Aruban florins is currently 1.053 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Aruban florins has fluctuated between a high of 1.054 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.052 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.