Azerbaijani manat to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Angolan kwanzas is currently 545.320 today, reflecting a 0.531% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.762% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 546.449 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 539.581 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.