Netherlands Antillean guilder to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Surinamese dollars is currently 16.238 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.439% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 16.238 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 16.098 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.