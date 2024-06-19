네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 수리남 달러 is currently 17.543 today, reflecting a -0.439% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.533% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 17.862 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 17.480 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.135% decrease in value.