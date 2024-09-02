Netherlands Antillean guilder to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Russian rubles is currently 50.539 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -1.131% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 51.572 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 50.539 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.889% increase in value.