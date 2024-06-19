네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 러시아 루블로 is currently 46.368 today, reflecting a -5.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.731% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 50.974 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 46.368 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.864% decrease in value.