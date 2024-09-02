Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mozambican meticals is currently 35.659 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 35.693 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 35.496 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.