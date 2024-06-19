네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 35.519 today, reflecting a -0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.182% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 35.593 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 35.518 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.150% decrease in value.