Netherlands Antillean guilder to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.494 today, reflecting a -1.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 8.609 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 8.493 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.