네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 8.499 today, reflecting a -1.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 8.615 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 8.499 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.353% increase in value.