Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malagasy ariaries is currently 2,542.550 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 2,553.080 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,537.920 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.371% increase in value.