네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 2,495.790 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.407% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 2,501.790 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2,476.460 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.698% increase in value.