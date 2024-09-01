Netherlands Antillean guilder to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Fijian dollars is currently 1.245 today, reflecting a 1.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.247 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.231 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.092% increase in value.