Netherlands Antillean guilder to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Euros is currently 0.506 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.304% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.506 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.499 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.