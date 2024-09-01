Netherlands Antillean guilder to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Egyptian pounds is currently 27.163 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.335% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 27.283 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 27.154 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.169% decrease in value.