네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이집트 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이집트 파운드 is currently 26.653 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.311% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이집트 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 26.673 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 26.570 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.117% increase in value.