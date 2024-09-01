Netherlands Antillean guilder to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Algerian dinars is currently 74.653 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.267% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 74.977 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 74.618 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.