Netherlands Antillean guilder to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 55.912 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 55.991 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 55.221 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.