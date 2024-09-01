Netherlands Antillean guilder to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Costa Rican colóns is currently 289.944 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -1.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 294.433 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 289.668 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.068% decrease in value.