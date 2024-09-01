Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chilean pesos is currently 510.201 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.478% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 513.140 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 505.670 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.