Netherlands Antillean guilder to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Canadian dollars is currently 0.754 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.181% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.755 on 25-08-2024 and a low of 0.751 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.126% decrease in value.