Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas is currently 7.419 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.598% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 7.469 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7.404 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.267% decrease in value.