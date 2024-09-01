Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas history summary. This is the Netherlands Antillean guilder (ANG) to Botswanan pulas (BWP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ANG and BWP historical data from 01-09-2019 to 01-09-2024.
1 ANG = 7.41911 BWP
Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas is currently 7.419 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.598% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 7.469 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7.404 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.267% decrease in value.
