Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 46.853 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 46.912 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 46.799 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.